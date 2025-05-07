Fort Cavazos hosts annual emergency response exercise to enhance crisis preparedness

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KXXV) — For emergency responders and key agencies working at Fort Cavazos, the ability to react swiftly and effectively during a crisis is paramount.

That’s why this week, officials from across the region are taking part in the annual full-scale emergency response exercise, a massive collaboration involving 50 different organizations focused on improving disaster preparedness.

Juan Nava, Chief of Plans and Operations, explained the range of potential threats covered in the training sessions. “We have a spectrum of about 18 different incidents that we touch on in a five-year plan. We’re prepared for an earthquake, we’re prepared for an active shooter, we’re prepared for a scenario like we’re doing today, which is a train derailment,” Nava said.

Among the most valuable aspects of the exercise is the opportunity for agencies—both on and off the base—to test their communication strategies and work through logistical challenges before an actual emergency occurs. “We don’t want to suffer from a lack of imagination—what could happen, you know—so we throw as many ‘what could happens’ at ourselves so we’re better prepared for if and when it actually does,” Nava said.

To ensure consistent coordination, smaller monthly training sessions take place with a core group of five to six organizations, reinforcing response strategies year-round.

Fort Cavazos maintains liaison representatives with outside agencies, including Coryell County, Bell County, and Killeen ISD, ensuring that community-wide responses can be quick and seamless.

“The beauty of this particular situation is that most of these agencies have contributed to the scenario, so they throw each other curveballs, if you will,” Nava explained. “So, when we’re in actual crisis chaos mode, it’s not the first time we’ve engaged that. It’s not the first time we’ve seen each other, talked to each other—relationships are established, so we can normally handle just about anything.”

While the full-scale exercise only occurs once a year, these ongoing preparations help local authorities stay ahead of unexpected emergencies, ensuring that Fort Cavazos remains equipped to respond swiftly in times of crisis.

