Fort Cavazos 'Fresh Foods for Families' drive feeds thousands of Central Texans

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KXXV) — Fort Cavazos continues to make a significant impact in the fight against food insecurity with its "Fresh Foods for Families" drive.

Chaplain Eugene Savarimuthu, driven by his commitment to community service, has spearheaded the Fresh Food for Families giveaway to address major food insecurity issues on post.

The drive, held on the first Thursday of each month, in partnership with the Central Texas Food Bank, has seen a wide variety of volunteers stepping up to support the cause.

Savarimuthu emphasized the importance of community involvement.

"We are just one big family of love, sharing our blessings — that’s what a community is all about," he said.

This month marked the fifth installment of the drive, with volunteers from different faith groups on post, neighboring communities, and organizations like H-E-B contributing their time and effort.

The Central Texas Food Bank provided over 34,000 pounds of vegetables and fruits — helping to feed over 200 families within the first hour of the October drive.

Since its inception in July, the program has fed nearly 2,500 families.

Savarimuthu shared a touching moment with 25 News regarding a recent event, describing a young volunteer moved to tears of joy at being able to help others.

"He said, 'This is the very first time in his life', and he was like, 19, that 'I’m able to give something, to someone, with a lot of happiness and grace'," he said.

Families attending the drive receive one protein, four different vegetables, and fresh fruit and juice, ensuring they have access to nutritious food.

The impact of the "Fresh Foods for Families" drive is felt not just by military families but by the entire community, highlighting the power of collective effort in addressing food insecurity.