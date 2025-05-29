Watch Now
Fort Cavazos enters stage 4 water restrictions, urges 30% cut in use

Fort Cavazos
Fort Cavazos Directorate of Public Works
Fort Cavazos
Posted
and last updated

Fort Cavazos has implemented Stage 4 water restrictions, urging the community to reduce water consumption by at least 30% through May 30.

The heightened restrictions prohibit nearly all forms of outdoor water use as the installation responds to ongoing drought conditions and increased demand on the water system.

Under Stage 4, all nonessential outside water usage is banned, including lawn irrigation, car washes (both residential and commercial), and the use of motor pool wash racks. Exceptions are limited to firefighting and animal care.

Additional restrictions include:

  • No washing of buildings, sidewalks, or paved surfaces.
  • No water use for construction, dust control, or land development.
  • Dining facilities must switch to paper products for all meal service.
  • Splash pads must close, and pools may not be refilled.

Motor pools are instructed to limit water use strictly to mission-critical activities.

