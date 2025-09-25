Former Fort Hood soldier serving a life sentence for rape, assaults against other soldiers dies in prison cell

A former Fort Hood solider who was serving a life sentence for several assaults against other soliders, including rape, attempted murder and kidnapping, was found dead in his prison cell in Fort Leavenworth, Kan. on Friday.

Sgt. Greville Clarke was serving a life sentence at Fort Leavenworth, Kan. after being found guilty in April of 29 separate charges.

25 News confirmed Clarke's death with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division. But the cause of his death has not yet been released.

Thomas B. Hamilton III with the Department of the Army CID provided this statement:

"We can confirm the death of Sgt. Clarke at the US Disciplinary Barracks in Fort Leavenworth Kansas. The circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated. As this is an open investigation, we are unable to release further details." - Thomas B. Hamilton III, Public Affairs, Department of the Army CID

Background

In April, a military judge found Clarke guilty of rape and kidnapping, as well as being convicted of attempted premeditated murder, assault with the intent to commit rape, burglary, robbery, aggravated sexual contact, aggravated assault, assault with intent to commit kidnapping, assault consummated by battery, indecent visual recording, and obstruction of justice.

The crimes were committed between 2021 and 2022 against five fellow soldiers, attacking them in their barracks on post.

Clarke was taken into custody on Oct. 3, 2022.

During the trial, Clarke refused to attend in person but the judge ruled that the proceedings could continue without him physically present in the courtroom.

Clarke was 29 at the time of his arrest.

His death comes five months into serving his sentence.