Fort Hood sergeant arrested for litany of charges including attempted murder

FORT HOOD, Texas — A Fort Hood sergeant was charged Tuesday in connection with a string of crimes related to attempted murder, rape, kidnapping and robbery happening on post.

The 29-year-old male soldier has yet to be named by Army officials, but they said he is assigned to the 62nd Engineer Battalion in the 36th Engineer Brigade.

"We are thankful for the hard work of the Criminal Investigation Division and the Soldiers who assisted in apprehending this suspect,” said Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, Fort Hood and III Corps' new commanding general.

The soldier is facing a total of 21 charges including two counts of attempted premeditated murder, two counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, five counts of aggravated assault, four counts of kidnapping, five counts of burglary, and two counts of robbery, Fort Hood officials confirmed to 25 News.

Army CID Special Agents connected "commonalities among unresolved investigations" earlier in July related to the sergeant but didn't have enough to make an arrest, according to investigators.

Three months later, Army authorities took the sergeant custody on Oct. 2 shortly after he entered the main gate, according to Maria Thomas, the special agent-in-charge of the Army Criminal Investigation Division's Central Texas field office.

The sergeant is being held under pre-trial confinement, but Fort Hood officials said the charges have yet to be referred for court-martial.

Thomas, a civilian investigator hired last April under sweeping changes in the wake of Spc. Vanessa Guillen's homicide in 2020, didn't elaborate on what changed in the investigation between July and October. She stressed in a statement her office takes every report and tip seriously in the investigation of sex crimes.

U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division Maria Thomas, the special agent-in-charge of the Army Criminal Investigation Division's Central Texas field office, was hired in April 2022 along with two other civilian investigators leading field offices at Fort Bragg and Fort Carson.



“Army CID thoroughly investigates every report of alleged felony-level sexual misconduct and follows every lead available," Thomas said.

Soldiers can anonymously report criminal and suspicious activity to CIS by clicking here.