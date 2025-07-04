Flash flood watch issued for Fort Hood and surrounding areas

FORT HOOD (KXXV) — A flash flood watch has been issued for Fort Hood and surrounding areas as heavy rainfall continues to impact the region, officials said Thursday.

Military personnel and residents are urged to use extreme caution, avoiding low-lying areas, underpasses, and roads prone to flooding. Authorities warn against walking or driving through flooded areas and advise those in flood-prone zones to seek higher ground.

Emergency management teams at Fort Hood are actively monitoring the situation and will issue additional updates and instructions as conditions develop.