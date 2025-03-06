Fire in Killeen destroys military household goods; Fort Cavazos providing support

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos have confirmed that a fire in Killeen last weekend damaged and destroyed several warehouse-stored household goods shipments belonging to military personnel and their families.

Officials are working with Army Sustainment Command to support and assist those affected.

Fort Cavazos will activate its Emergency Family Action Center, staffed with experts to help impacted individuals navigate recovery.

The Department of Defense’s United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), which oversees the Personal Property Program, will be on-site to assist with the assessment. Affected individuals will be notified directly regarding the status of their household goods. III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos officials are coordinating closely with USTRANSCOM to ensure a thorough response.

“This is a terrible situation for our people who have lost their goods or had them damaged,” Lt. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos commanding general said. “While we are grateful nobody was injured, we recognize this is a tremendous loss and an incredibly stressful event for everyone affected."

