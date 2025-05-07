Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas awarded $20K grant from Texas Bar Foundation

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KXXV) — The Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas (CACCT) has received a $20,000 grant from the Texas Bar Foundation to support its efforts in expanding awareness of legal and healing services for child victims of crime and their families on Fort Cavazos.

The grant will help CACCT enhance outreach and education about available resources for families navigating trauma, legal processes, and recovery.

“This generous support from the Texas Bar Foundation allows us to further our mission of serving vulnerable children and their families, especially within the military community,” CACCT officials said.

CACCT made national history by becoming the first Children’s Advocacy Center in the United States to open a satellite office on a U.S. military installation. The Fort Cavazos location provides direct, on-base access to vital services for military families facing child abuse or exploitation cases.

The organization continues to lead the way in developing trauma-informed, coordinated responses for child victims and in creating accessible paths to justice and healing.

Founded in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $25 million in grants to nonprofit organizations that advance justice and promote legal education across the state.

The Texas Bar Foundation grant will directly support education and outreach efforts on Fort Cavazos to ensure families are informed about the comprehensive services CACCT provides, which include:

