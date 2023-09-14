Watch Now
Army CID investigators rule Fort Cavazos soldier's death a suicide

Posted at 11:42 AM, Sep 14, 2023
FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — The Army Criminal Investigation Division said they completed their investigation in the death of PV2 Ana Basaldua-Ruiz. An Armed Forces Medical Examiner has ruled her death as a suicide, based off the Army CID investigation and autopsy reports.

The female soldier was found dead on post at Fort Cavazos on March 13 earlier this year.

A separate investigation by the Army CID earlier this year looked into sexual assault allegations against Basaldua-Ruiz, but authorities in the investigation said they found no evidence to support the claims.

During the sexual assault investigation, the Army CID said they responded to an allegation that Basaldua-Ruiz's former boyfriend physically assaulted her in December 2022.

The Army CID said they reported these findings to Basaldua-Ruiz's command, leaving them to determine appropriate actions to the allegations.

