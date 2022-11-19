Family remembers life of Moody man killed in train crash

MOODY, Texas — Days after a fatal train crash, the family of a beloved man from Moody is sharing more about the victim's story.

Eighty-two-year-old Oscar Valdez passed away on Wednesday after colliding with an Amtrak train just north of town.

His family remains in shock at the sudden, unexpected loss of the man they said has made an incredible impact on the town.

Valdez was a first-generation immigrant from Mexico. He opened beloved local restaurant, Lucy's Café, 32 years ago.

"He came and chased the American dream and he captured it. And he taught us to do the same," said Lucy Valdez, namesake of the café.

Valdez passed the restaurant down to his son, Diego, and his daughter-in-law in 2019, focusing his time on his farm in Moody.

Valdez had been heading off from his property towards Highway 317 at the time of the crash, according to the Moody Police Department.

"We opened today, and a lot of customers had tears in their eyes," Diego said.

His family told 25 News he was still very active up to the day of his death. Although he stepped away as owner from the café, he continued to stop by often, visiting with customers.

"He was still go, go, go every day. He ran circles around us," Lucy said.

The Valdez family is thanking the Moody community for all of its support and the messages they've received in recent days. After the announcement of Valdez' death, comments and messages flooded its Facebook page about what Valdez meant to this community.

"Once you get over that shock, everyone is just heartbroken and heartfelt... and what a big loss he's going to be," his son, Gabriel, said.

In a social media post shared by Lucy's son, Nick Guerrero, he remembered his grandfather as a "pillar" of the town of Moody, writing, in part: