EXCLUSIVE: Sisters discuss woman’s disappearance 35 years ago in Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Today marks 35 years of one family’s heartache.

The nightmare of not knowing what happened to Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Campbell is haunting her loved ones.

But they’re not giving up on the search for answers surrounding her mysterious disappearance.

What happened to Elizabeth Campbell?

It’s a question that would be asked by the hosts of America’s Most Wanted and Unsolved Mysteries – and most powerfully by her own family.

APRIL 25, 1988 – a traumatic date seared into the mind of Elizabeth’s sister Barbara – the night when Elizabeth would stop to use a payphone outside of a 7/11 in Copperas Cove and quickly vanish without a trace.

"Elizabeth is still out there,” she said, holding on to hope. “And she is asking and begging and crying for people’s help.”

The missing person poster – still taped to her car – spreads the message everywhere they go.

Another sister, Carol Ann Hone, remains haunted two generations later.

"It scares me,” she said.

Sketch artists would reveal eyewitness accounts of a possible suspect. Elizabeth’s purse would also turn up.

But no luck.

So who did it?

“I don’t know,” sister Carol Ann said. “It could have been anybody. It could’ve been a next-door neighbor… People do bad things – and they look like you and me.”

The family home remains full of Elizabeth’s photos and trinkets, her bedroom still in order.

Her family remains ever ready and hopeful for her safe return.

If you know anything about Elizabeth’s disappearance, call Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at (254) 547-1111.