Elementary school in Houston-area delays classes after body found nearby

Matt Rourke/AP
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A Houston-area elementary school is delaying classes this morning after a potentially "dumped" body was discovered nearby, police said.

As first published by ABC 13, the investigation began after deputies responded to the 1600 block of Wallisville and Ranch Paloma, where a body was found in the road.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it doesn't appear the body was there as the result of a deadly crash, noting that it may be possible the person was "dumped" out of a vehicle.

An investigation is now unfolding in front of Harvey Brown Elementary School in Channelview ISD.

Classes will now be delayed until 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb 23.

Gonzalez added that a burglary occurred nearby where a homeowner followed a suspect and gunfire was exchanged.

However, he clarified it remains unclear if the two incidents are indeed connected.

