Driver killed when vehicle runs into parked 18-wheeler: Temple police

TEMPLE, Texas – A driver was killed early Friday when their vehicle ran into a parked 18-wheeler, police said.

The accident occurred about 6:30 a.m. in the 11300 block of NW H K Dodgen Loop.

According to Temple police, the road will be reduced to one lane “for a couple of hours,” a news release said.

The case remains under investigation.

Temple police are urging anyone with information about the crash to call (254) 298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477. Callers can report anonymously.

