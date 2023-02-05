Temple police ID driver who was killed when vehicle ran into parked 18-wheeler

UPDATE

TEMPLE, Texas — A driver who was killed when their vehicle ran into a parked 18-wheeler has been identified as 61-year-old Jessie Haley of Jarrell.

Temple police made the announcement Sunday.

The accident occurred about 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 11300 block of NW H K Dodgen Loop.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.

Temple police are urging anyone with information about the crash to call (254) 298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477. Callers can report anonymously.

