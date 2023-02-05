Watch Now
Temple police ID driver who was killed when vehicle ran into parked 18-wheeler

Crash
25 News
Crash
Posted at 5:33 PM, Feb 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-05 18:33:17-05

UPDATE

TEMPLE, Texas — A driver who was killed when their vehicle ran into a parked 18-wheeler has been identified as 61-year-old Jessie Haley of Jarrell.

Temple police made the announcement Sunday.

The accident occurred about 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 11300 block of NW H K Dodgen Loop.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.

ORIGINAL STORY

TEMPLE, Texas — A driver was killed early Friday when their vehicle ran into a parked 18-wheeler, police said.

The accident occurred about 6:30 a.m. in the 11300 block of NW H K Dodgen Loop.

According to Temple police, the road will be reduced to one lane “for a couple of hours,” a news release said.

The case remains under investigation.

Temple police are urging anyone with information about the crash to call (254) 298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477. Callers can report anonymously.

25 News will provide additional information when it becomes available.

