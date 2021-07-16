Woman held captive for months rescued after leaving notes in public restrooms, reports say

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was rescued in Pennsylvania after she left notes in multiple public restrooms that said she was being held against her will, according to multiple reports.

The victim told police that 38-year-old Corey Brewer held her captive in a townhome in Scott Township for more than two months, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WTAE.

The woman also reportedly claimed Brewer strangled her, sexually assaulted her, punched her, and threatened to kill her or her child if she told anyone.

WTAE reports that police were led to Brewer’s home outside Pittsburgh after the woman left a note on the bathroom mirror inside a Walmart in Carnegie on July 8, asking for help.

Two days later, police said the woman left a similar note on the mirror in the restroom at the Fallingwater property, where Frank Lloyd Wright's work is on display.

Police said one of the notes read, “If I don’t make it, tell my family I love them,” KDKA reports.

When officers located the woman, she reportedly had bruises on her arms, a cut on her foot, and sections of her hair were missing. She was then taken to an area hospital to be cared for.

Brewer was arrested and charged with strangulation, terroristic threats, and sexual assault, as well as a list of other alleged crimes, KDKA reports.

He was taken to jail Monday, but WTAE reports he posted bond and is awaiting his preliminary hearing.