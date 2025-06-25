Teen indicted for murder in fatal stabbing at Frisco track meet

FRISCO, Texas (KXXV) — A teen accused of fatally stabbing another student during a high school track meet in suburban Dallas has been indicted on a murder charge, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, A grand jury indicted Karmelo Anthony, now 18, in connection with the April 2 death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf. The incident occurred during a meet at a Frisco ISD stadium and involved students from several area high schools.

According to an arrest affidavit, the confrontation began when Anthony sat under a team tent belonging to Metcalf’s school. When Metcalf asked him to move, Anthony reportedly responded, “Touch me and see what happens.” Metcalf then touched Anthony, prompting a second warning. Moments later, the two became physical, and Anthony allegedly stabbed Metcalf with a knife.

Anthony later told police he acted in self-defense, saying Metcalf had “put his hands on me,” according to the report.

Anthony’s attorney, Mike Howard, said his client looks forward to clearing his name in court.

“We expect that when the full story is heard, the prosecution will not be able to rule out the reasonable doubt that Karmelo Anthony may have acted in self-defense,” Howard said.

Anthony, who was 17 at the time of the incident, has since turned 18. He was released from jail and placed on house arrest after his bond was reduced. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.