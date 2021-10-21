COVID-19 Death: Lorena High cafeteria manager dies, funeral services set

LORENA, Texas — Lorena High School’s cafeteria manager died Tuesday, the result of COVID-19.

Kristi Rinewalt Fuller, 49, was “a proud Lorena graduate, a valued Lorena ISD employee and community member,” Lorena ISD Superintendent Joe Kucera said in an email to News 25.

Fuller was “an excellent leader who will be missed by students, staff, and the greater Lorena ISD community,” Kucera said. “Our prayers and condolences are with her family at this most difficult time.”

A GoFundMe page established by Fuller’s daughter, Abigale, said her “beautiful mother” had been in the hospital - and on a ventilator - due to COVID-19 and pneumonia. The page has raised more than its original goal of $7,500.

Visitation for Fuller will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, also at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.