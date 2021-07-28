Ascension Providence Hospital to require COVID-19 vaccinations

Ascension will be requiring all associates to be vaccinated against COVID-19, joining many health systems in the country and locally.

This is the same day as Baylor Scott & White Health's announcement on Wednesday, July 28, that it will require all employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as well.

"Ascension conducted a thorough moral and ethical analysis as part of the decision-making process," said the system in a release. "This decision is rooted in our Mission commitment to leading with quality and safety. As a healthcare provider and as a Catholic ministry, ensuring we have a culture of safety for our associates, patients and communities is foundational to our work."

The requirement applies to all associates and lists that they must be vaccinated whether or not they provide direct patient care, work on-site, or remotely. This includes subsidiaries and partner employees, employed or independent physicians and advanced practice providers, and volunteers and vendors entering Ascension facilities.

Tens of thousands of Ascension associates have already been vaccinated, but the timeline for completing the vaccine series and meeting this requirement is Nov. 12, 2021.

The timeline is in accordance with the healthcare system's annual influenza vaccination requirement, and Ascension notes that anyone not be able to get vaccinated due to a medical condition, or strongly held religious belief, will be following the same process for requesting an exemption of the annual influenza vaccine.