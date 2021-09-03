Moment of Silence: Central Texas healthcare workers mark 18-month anniversary of first COVID-19 case

WACO, Texas — Friday marks the 18-month anniversary of the first case of COVID-19 in Texas.

Healthcare workers at Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Hillcrest observed a moment of silence.

"These moments honor those affected by COVID-19, including the growing number of Texans who have lost their lives to the virus," said the Central Texas hospitals in a statement. "For many, that includes family and friends."

COVID-19 fatalities are increasing faster and hospital capacity is a concern statewide, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. On Wednesday, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 501 new cases - a record high for one day.

"Even in the toughest times, healthcare workers have shown incredible courage and resiliency," said Kathy Hadlock, public relations specialist. "Today was a time to honor their continued work, and thank each other for their support, compassion and strength."

The silent reflection was joined by healthcare systems across the state.

"Our healthcare systems are grateful to those who are taking action to prevent further illness, including getting the COVID-19 vaccine and masking, and we stand united in hopes that this pandemic will end soon," said the hospitals.