McLennan County reports record high in new COVID cases

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced 501 new cases as of Wednesday, Sept. 1.

In the district's latest update, 1,968 cases are estimated as active which brings the total number of cases to 34,951.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, COVID-19 fatalities are increasing faster.

"Hospital capacity is still a serious concern statewide," said the state's department of health services. "Full vaccination prevents nearly all cases of severe COVID-19 illness, hospitalization and death."

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District said the total number of deaths is at 544, and reported that death number 542 was a 58-year-old white male, death number 543 was a 36-year-old Hispanic female, and death number 544 was an 81-year-old white male.