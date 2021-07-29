Killeen ISD updates face-covering mandate for employees at campuses on Fort Hood

FORT HOOD — Killeen ISD has updated its face-covering mandate to comply with a recent mandate issued by the Deputy Secretary of Defense.
The recent mandate requires all KISD employees wear a face-covering while inside Fort Hood facilities regardless of vaccination status.
The order, issued Wednesday, July 28, went into effect immediately.
Information for students regarding face-coverings will be released by the district before the school year.
Classes begin in-person for all KISD students on Monday, August 16.
The following campuses are operated by KISD on post:
- Audie Murphy Middle School
- Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary
- Montague Village Elementary
- Meadows Elementary
- Clear Creek Elementary
- Clarke Elementary
- Early College High School
- Venable Village Elementary
