Killeen ISD updates face-covering mandate for employees at campuses on Fort Hood

FORT HOOD — Killeen ISD has updated its face-covering mandate to comply with a recent mandate issued by the Deputy Secretary of Defense.

The recent mandate requires all KISD employees wear a face-covering while inside Fort Hood facilities regardless of vaccination status.

The order, issued Wednesday, July 28, went into effect immediately.

Information for students regarding face-coverings will be released by the district before the school year.

Classes begin in-person for all KISD students on Monday, August 16.

The following campuses are operated by KISD on post:

Audie Murphy Middle School

Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary

Montague Village Elementary

Meadows Elementary

Clear Creek Elementary

Clarke Elementary

Early College High School

Venable Village Elementary

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

