Killeen ISD updates face-covering mandate for employees at campuses on Fort Hood

Posted at 11:31 AM, Jul 29, 2021
FORT HOOD — Killeen ISD has updated its face-covering mandate to comply with a recent mandate issued by the Deputy Secretary of Defense.

The recent mandate requires all KISD employees wear a face-covering while inside Fort Hood facilities regardless of vaccination status.

The order, issued Wednesday, July 28, went into effect immediately.

Information for students regarding face-coverings will be released by the district before the school year.

Classes begin in-person for all KISD students on Monday, August 16.

The following campuses are operated by KISD on post:

  • Audie Murphy Middle School
  • Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary
  • Montague Village Elementary
  • Meadows Elementary
  • Clear Creek Elementary
  • Clarke Elementary
  • Early College High School
  • Venable Village Elementary

