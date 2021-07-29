Masks required at all Fort Hood facilities effective immediately

The Commanding General of III Corps and Fort Hood announced on Wednesday, July 28, that effective immediately all service members, federal employees, onsite contractor employees, and visitors are required to wear masks inside all Fort Hood facilities.

Regardless of an individual's vaccination status, everyone inside all Fort Hood buildings is required to wear a mask. The announcement reflected that the Senior Commander will publish an updated General Order #1 (GO #1) to reflect the new guidance.

The mandate comes with CDC declaring Bell and Coryell Counties as areas of high community transmission for COVID-19.

The requirement is also due to the Deputy Secretary of Defense’s Memorandum effective July 28 that reads:

In areas of substantial or high community transmission, DoD requires all Service members, Federal employees, onsite contractor employees, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask in an indoor setting in installations and other facilities owned, leased or otherwise controlled by DoD.

Service members, Federal employees, onsite contractor employees, and visitors who are not fully vaccinated also need to continue to physically distance consistent with applicable CDC and DoD Force Health Protection guidance.

DoD installations, other facilities, and worksites shall, as soon as possible, post signs and post information on their websites clarifying what masking requirements apply in each installation, other facility, and worksite.

Organizations should consult with their servicing Labor Relations Office for guidance regarding implementation for bargaining unit employees.

According to the DoD, personnel visiting installations, other facilities, or workspaces who do not have a mask on will be provided one.

Fort Hood Soldiers, families, veterans, and retirees can be vaccinated at Abrams Gym from 7:30 am to noon and book appointments at tricareonline.com or by calling (254) 288-8888.