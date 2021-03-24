Central Texas VA now offering COVID-19 vaccines to enrolled veterans of all ages

CENTRAL TEXAS — The Central Texas VA is offering COVID-19 vaccines to enrolled veterans of all ages.

Officials say the vaccine type varies from location to location.

At this time, the vaccinations are only available through the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System for enrolled/ eligible veterans.

Those who are eligible will be able to get the vaccine at the following locations:

Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center at 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive in Temple from 8:30 am to 3 pm Monday through Friday. No appointment necessary, walk-ins accepted.

Austin Outpatient Clinic at 7901 Metropolis Drive in Austin from 8:30 am to 3 pm Monday through Friday. No appointment necessary, walk-ins accepted.

Doris Miller Veterans’ Medical Center at 4800 Memorial Drive, Building 6 in Waco from 8:30 am to 3 pm Monday through Friday. No appointment necessary, walk-ins accepted.

Eligible veterans will be vaccinated based on vaccine availability and wait times may fluctuate based on demand.

Veterans must bring their VA ID to verify VA enrollment/eligibility.