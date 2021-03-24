Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Central Texas VA now offering COVID-19 vaccines to enrolled veterans of all ages

items.[0].image.alt
Veterans Affairs
Vaccine.png
Posted at 7:17 AM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 08:17:56-04

CENTRAL TEXAS — The Central Texas VA is offering COVID-19 vaccines to enrolled veterans of all ages.

The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System will be administering the vaccines to enrolled/ eligible veterans of all ages.

Officials say the vaccine type varies from location to location.

At this time, the vaccinations are only available through the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System for enrolled/ eligible veterans.

Those who are eligible will be able to get the vaccine at the following locations:

  • Austin Outpatient Clinic at 7901 Metropolis Drive in Austin from 8:30 am to 3 pm Monday through Friday. No appointment necessary, walk-ins accepted.

  • Doris Miller Veterans’ Medical Center at 4800 Memorial Drive, Building 6 in Waco from 8:30 am to 3 pm Monday through Friday. No appointment necessary, walk-ins accepted.

Eligible veterans will be vaccinated based on vaccine availability and wait times may fluctuate based on demand.

Veterans must bring their VA ID to verify VA enrollment/eligibility.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus Resources and Information
How to support small business during COVID-19 What to do if you are sick How to disinfect your home How to protect yourself from COVID-19