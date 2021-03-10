17 nursing home residents in Brenham test positive for COVID-19 after receiving vaccine

BRENHAM, TX — A nursing home in Brenham reports that 17 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition to the 17 residents, six employees at Focused Care at Brenham tested positive for COVID-19. According to a spokesperson for the company, three employees were not vaccinated during the first two vaccination clinics on January 7 and 28.

One employee who tested positive had been fully vaccinated while the other two employees had received the first dose of the vaccine.

A third vaccine clinic was scheduled but had to be rescheduled for March 4 due to February's severe weather.

12 residents had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 17 additional residents were vaccinated for the first time during the second clinic.

During the clinic on March 4, nine out of 17 residents received their second shot.

Out of the 17 residents that tested positive, 14 have been transferred to Focused Care at Baytown, two residents had been transferred to Kruse Village where they have a COVID unit and one resident was admitted to Baylor Scott & White in Brenham.

Currently, there are no Focused Care at Brenham residents or employees on-site who have tested positive for COIVD-19.