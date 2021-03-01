Mountain bike racing season kicks-off with the Reveille Peak Roundup

BURNET, TX — Sunday kicked off the 10th annual interscholastic mountain bike racing season with the Reveille Peak Roundup in Burnet.

600 student racers from throughout Texas battling the elements as they make their way to the finish line.

"What I like most about today was probably at the end when I was cramping up but I was like neck and neck with this kid and we went through the finish but I barely beat him and that was really fun." says racer Samuel Pole with the Heart of Texas Cycling Team

Racing along the tracks were 30 local boys and girls with the Heart of Texas Cycling team including 7th grader Beau Campbell from Westphalia ISD who has been training for several months.

"Being able to race without the virus, well we still have it you know, but take some precautions for it," says Campbell.

Last year the Coronavirus pandemic caused the racing season to hit the breaks, just after it got started.

"Last year we only had two races and that sucked. We didn't get to complete the season," says Monty Pomykal, a racer with the Heart of Texas Cycling Team.

"Honestly we didn't know we were going to be able to get these races in so it's a big joy to get these races knocked out," says Head Coach Brady Gibson with the Heart of Texas Cycling Team.

Everyone was asked to maintain social distancing, as well ask wear face masks and use hand hygiene.

"My favorite part is at the end when everyone is cheering you on to go faster and stuff," says the Heart of Texas Cycling Team racer, Luke Gibson.

As racers make their way to the finish line all eyes are ahead to the season to come.

"Now that we get to do a full season, I'll be really excited," says Pomykal.