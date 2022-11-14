Central Texas charity walk 'strides' to end local hunger

WACO, Texas — Several community groups and a school organization gathered in Waco for the 2022 Heart of Texas CROP Hunger Walk.

With help from the community, thousands of members have been raised for families in need - but more assistance is always needed.

It’s a shared goal for those in attendance, ending food insecurity around the world and right here in Central Texas.

Organizations like 'Caritas of Waco' says some local families now are making decisions on paying bills... or feeding themselves.

“Our poverty rate is around 26 percent, so we have a lot of families that are in need." Ann Owen, executive director of Caritas of Waco said.

"However, in the current economic environment, there are even more people in need of assistance, especially with food.”

Knowing there is a growing need, Hunter Shi brought his own school club -Midway Foodies - to the crop hunger walk.

All done so to help highlight the need to raise money and give donations.

“I think it’s just very important that we make that stand and make it known that, especially during this time of economic crisis, that food insecurity is a problem that happens all time of the year.” Shi, president of Midway Foodies said.

“You never know who’s fighting that, your neighbor might be fighting that and you don’t know it," Ann Owen said.

"We have a lot of working families who are struggling, especially through this environment.”

This walk symbolizes the many steps being taken to end food insecurity.

Taking it one step at a time, the CROP walk aims to bring attention to the financial support that so many local families desperately need.

To make a donation today, click here.