'East Waco has a very rich history': Baylor history experts explore Black History with downtown walk

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

“Some of the things that you pass by every day, you may not even realize are part of Waco’s History or Waco’s Black History,” said Adrienne Cain Darough.

A growing city filled with stories.

“Right now we are in East Waco, and east Waco has a very rich history,” Cain Darough said.

Baylor University’s Institute for Oral History is taking a deep dive into Waco’s past with their annual Black History oral walk.

“We’re exploring all the places and spaces of black history here in Waco.”

A huge part of Waco’s Black history used to reside on Bridge Street.

“Bridge street was really important because it was really like a mecca or the place where everyone could come together,” Cain Darough said.

But after the 1953 tornado swept them away, business owners relocated to Elm Avenue.

“One woman felt a sense of pride walking down bridge street because it was one of the few places where they could walk in the front door and not have to walk in the back,” she said.

Tour guides will teach about black figures like Waco’s first Black mayor, and even the late commissioner Patricia Miller, and their impact to the city.

“So many Black women in politics that have risen from Waco or been Waco natives , it’s really Inspiring that this small town has such a rich history when it comes to African Americans and their impact,” Cain Darough said.

The walk will begin at the McLennan County Courthouse in downtown on Saturday, February 24th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If you’d like to learn more about the African American history of Waco, you can download the Waco History app.