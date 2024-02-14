Dewey Community Center celebrates Black History

WACO, Texas — Residents in Waco and the surrounding areas can now experience a mini museum in their hometown.

The Dewey Community Center is remembering Black leaders in our nation and local community. The museum gives residents a glimpse of how civil rights activist made a difference for others.

One member of the center said the pop-up is a reminder of the strength within the Black community.

"We have been studying Black history for 98 years. And it’s something that our kids need to continue, and I’d figure if we don’t teach them then they won’t have anything to teach their children. So, it’s something we should pass from generation to generation," said Rose Freeman, member of the Dewey Community Center.

The event also featured different samples of African-American food from Taste of Soul. The museum will be on display until February 29th.

The hours for the museum are as followed:

