Beto O'Rourke, on gubernatorial campaign trail, stumps in Waco

WACO, Texas — The race for governor is on and the Texas primary is just a few weeks away.

Democrat Beto O'Rouke made a stop in Waco on Tuesday.

Central Texans gathered to hear his plan for Texas.

Power Grid

The power grid was a big discussion point. Many of his points were jabs at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and said many times — he failed the people.

"In the energy capitol of planet earth, we could not keep the lights on," O'Rourke said.

He called out the governor and said he did little to nothing to quote "Fix the broken system" with weatherization. O'Rourke said he will take those steps.

In an interview with 25 News late last year, the governor said the state did act.

"Already we have increased he power generation capacity by more than 15 percent," Gov. Abbott said.

Last week, the lights did stay on during our February freeze.

Abortion

The highly controversial Texas Heartbeat Bill effectively bans abortions at six weeks.

"When I'm governor, I trust women to make their own decisions for their own bodies," O'Rourke said.

Border

Moving south to the border, Abbott pushed hard on border security. He is millions of Texas dollars on its own wall. O'Rourke said the money should be spent elsewhere.

"It would nice to spend that money on the schools to improve education and schools," O'Rourke said.

Elections

Another key topic: Elections. Gov. Abbott's new election integrity law is intended to secure elections. O'Rouke said it's discriminatory.

While many topics are split down party lines, it'll untimely come down to the voter once the primaries are decided and the general election set.