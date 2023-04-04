Belton High students win at state level Skills USA competition, win scholarships to TSTC

BELTON, Texas — For years now, students have been flocking to STEM related classes to prepare for their future careers while others prefer to get their hands dirty in the Career and Technical Education program at Belton High.

”These kids come out of high school with industry-based certifications that earn them high paying wages in a career that we are hurting for, for tradesmen,” said Michael Carrillo, Cinstruction Careers Instructor for Belton High School.

A career path that many of the students have embraced.

”I’m going to stay in the trades,” said Kyler Quinn, leader of 1st-place team from Belton High. “I’ve always worked in the trades and especially with the scholarship and apprenticeship opportunities that Mr. Carrillo has provided for us, it’s a good pathway already set for us.”

Opportunities that come through industry leaders partnering with schools through the Skills USA program that also gives them a chance to showcase their talents in a competitive setting.

Taking all the knowledge and skills they learned in class to this year’s state-level Skills USA competition and proving they are some of the best in Texas.

Clinching several 1st and 2nd place titles that granted them more that just bragging rights.

Even though it was their hard work that put them in the winner’s circle, they all said it was Mr. Carrillo that gave them the skills they needed to win.

”Thank you for being able to teach us all this stuff," said Brandon Bechtel, 1st place winner in the team's competition. "Thank you for giving us this opportunity to go through and build and create a team. A kind of a little small family for us to be able to compete.”

“If it wasn't for him, we wouldn’t have been here, and we wouldn't have been able to win gold,” said Kyler Quinn.

Nathanial Hernandez came in 2nd place for plumbing, earning him a $10,000 scholarship that Texas State Technical College awarded to six students from across the state.