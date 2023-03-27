Balloon release scheduled for twin boys who drowned in Galveston: KTRK

GALVESTON, Texas — A memorial will be held today for twin 13-year-old boys who drowned near Pleasure Pear in Galveston.

As first published by ABC13, a balloon release and celebration of life are scheduled for Monday afternoon at Hoffman Middle School.

The memorial is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. at the school's athletic field.

Eduardo and Jefferson Perez had been students at said school.

The two had disappeared on March 5, officials said the two reportedly did not know how to swim.

After extensive searching, both bodies were recovered days later.

Galveston beach patrol has since noted that stationed lifeguards have returned to the beach as of Saturday, March 11.