Twin boys missing, last seen swimming near Pleasure Pier in Galveston: Report

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) — The search continues for 13-year-old twin boys who were last seen swimming in Galveston this weekend.

As first published by ABC13, the boys were last seen around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the waters near the west side of Pleasure Pier.

According to Galveston Island Beach Patrol, the family called 911 about an hour later to report the boys missing.

Officials said the family said they never saw the boys go under - just about waist to chest deep into the water.

Multiple agencies have been deployed since, however, no agencies have there reported any sign of the boys.

Mobile patrol vehicles and 24/7 on-call service are currently being offered by the local beach patrol, led by Lt. Austin Kirwin.

Beach patrol also noted that stationed lifeguards will return to the beach starting on Saturday, March 11.

Lifeguard tryouts will also be held that same day to help fill vacancies.

At this time, Kirwin is advising families to watch their kids closely and to look out for jetties, piers, and currents in the water.