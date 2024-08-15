Local parents, experts react to temporary ban on school ratings

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

"Rather than have us try to put band-aids on a broken system, which is really what we have been doing if we're being honest with ourselves — we've been trying to fix a system that was built for a different purpose, said local author and expert, Jim Keyes.

For a fifth consecutive year, a Texas judge is blocking the Texas Education Agency from releasing accountability ratings for all school districts in the state.

This temporary restraining order issued Monday came the same day Texas school districts filed a second lawsuit over changes to the metrics used to grade district performance.

25 News' Marc Monroy spoke to Pablo Duarte, a parent dropping off his fourth grader at Dean Highland Elementary, and he wants more transparency.

"I think it's concerning, and I think they should rethink that because I think most parents want to know what the rating's are," Duarte said.

Texas legislators required the TEA to change the STAAR test by 2023 to a more online format.

That's why Texas schools are suing for a second time, after district leaders questioned the validity of the STAAR test results after the automated system showed lower than average scores.

Keyes says there needs to be more transparency and that the system needs a refresh.

"We need to equip it for the Information Age not the industrial age — our public school system was built to mass produce educated workers for the industrial age," he said.

But for Duarte, he has one last message.

"I just hope that they get it together, whatever they're doing," he said.