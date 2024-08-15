Free lunch & breakfast; Here's a look at some of the meal options for Central Texas students

CENTRAL TEXAS — Many Central Texas school districts are providing free lunches and breakfasts to their students again this year.

Some districts are able to do this through the USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision — according to the USDA, the program is available to qualifying districts in low income areas.

To go a step further, organizations like One More Child partnered with college students at University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (UMHB) to pack 21,000 meals for students over in Belton ISD — the food was provided by H-E-B.

One More Child’s President and CEO Dr. Jerry Haag says it’s a team effort —

“We still have children that half their meal needs are yet to be met — so through this partnership, public, corporate, non profit, we can be able to make sure that those kids have food to eat," Dr. Haag said.

Some of the districts we found that were offering free lunch and breakfasts were Temple ISD, Connally ISD, Waco ISD, Rapoport Academy, Bryan ISD, La Vega ISD and Killeen ISD.

