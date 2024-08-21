Baylor University welcomes incoming 1st-year class to campus

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor University welcomes its incoming class to start moving in on campus on Wednesday ahead of classes starting on Monday, and the incoming class is already making history.



The record number of applications received for the semester includes the highest percentage of under-represented minority students ever in a first-year class

Baylor’s traditional welcome week is Friday through Sunday and considered the official beginning of new students experience as a Baylor Bear

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's back to school season at Baylor University.

For some, this week is about transitioning from being a life-long fan to an official student.

"I've actually always been a Baylor fan — I saw them play football when I was a little kid on TV — I think when I was like seven or eight, and I've always been a fan," said one incoming freshman.

On Wednesday, parents Jovia and Christopher came in from Missouri City to help their eldest son Chris get settled into his new home.

"He chose Baylor because it had the five things on his list — it's a christian school, it's close to home, they have an honors college, D-1 sports, and aerospace engineering, and this is the only school that fits all five in the country," said Chris' his mother, Jovia.

2,700 returning students and faculty volunteered their time to help new students move in.

"Having other students kind of help move folks in it really does drop the level of anxiety like exponentially," said Baylor parent, Christopher said.

There are around 3,400 incoming first year students — following the university receiving a record of 47,000 applicants for the fall semester.

Baylor President Livingstone began her eighth year leading the university, and she gave new students advice to getting involved on campus.

"This is one of the most diverse settings they'll ever be in with some of the most interesting things they'll ever be able to do, so kind of get outside of your comfort zone, meet people you might not normally meet, engage in activities, go to things on campus that might not be something you've done before, because it's such a rich environment," President Livingstone said.

While she's offering advice to incoming students, Christopher offered his own.

"Call home every once in a while, go do your thing — like you gotta launch right? Get out the nest," he said.

