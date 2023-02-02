AMBER Alert issued for missing 1-year-old Texas girl

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for 1-year-old girl who was last seen in the 5200 block of Esenhauer Road in San Antonio early Thursday.

Missing is Aviana Brown. Suspect is 20-year-old Jaeshaun Brown.

The suspect's vehicle is a white 2020 Honda Accord with the Texas license plate #PJB2582.

Anyone with information should call 9-1-1.