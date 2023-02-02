AMBER Alert issued for missing 1-year-old Texas girl

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for 1-year-old girl who was last seen in the 5200 block of Esenhauer Road in San Antonio early Thursday.
Missing is Aviana Brown. Suspect is 20-year-old Jaeshaun Brown.
The suspect's vehicle is a white 2020 Honda Accord with the Texas license plate #PJB2582.
Anyone with information should call 9-1-1.
ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Aviani Brown from San Antonio, TX, on 02/02/2023, TX plate PJB2582 pic.twitter.com/CrQs52QXyC— Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) February 2, 2023