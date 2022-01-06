41-year-old man murdered, information sought: Killeen police

KILLEEN, Texas — A 41-year-old man is dead – and Killeen police are seeking information tied to the killing.

Police say Roderick Pollard died from a gunshot wound after being taken to Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition early Thursday morning. An autopsy has been ordered.

According to Killeen police, officers were dispatched to Obok Restaurant & Club – 2815 S. Fort Hood St. – at around 1:45 a.m. Officers found Pollard in the parking lot after he was shot.

“Officers were then notified that a female victim was at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights with minor injuries from this incident,” a Killeen Police Department news release said.

The unidentified woman was treated and released, police said.

“The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything, has any videos or any information about this shooting, to contact the Killeen Police Department…,” the release said.

Those with information are asked to call (254) 501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477). They can also go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

The Killeen Police Department’s Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate.

