Watch Now
News

Actions

25 Cares giving back on National Blood Donation Day

default.png
default.png
Posted at 3:13 PM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 16:20:34-04

National Blood Donation Day is Monday, June 12, and 25 News is partnering with Carter Blood Care for the 25 Cares Blood Drive!

It will be a two day event! Monday, June 12 at 1711 East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, and in front of the Bob Mills in Temple at 2100 South 61st Street. Then Tuesday, June 13 at the 25 News Station on 1909 South New Road in Waco.

You can donate blood from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.

Donated blood is so valuable for hospitals, and they rely on the generosity of everyday people to provide this life saving resource.

If you would like to donate, you can arrive in person, or go to one of the links below to schedule an appointment online.

Help us give the gift of life! Sign up and donate blood at the 25 Cares Blood Drive with Carter Blood Care!

Monday, June 12 — 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 13 — 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019