25 Cares giving back on National Blood Donation Day

National Blood Donation Day is Monday, June 12, and 25 News is partnering with Carter Blood Care for the 25 Cares Blood Drive!

It will be a two day event! Monday, June 12 at 1711 East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, and in front of the Bob Mills in Temple at 2100 South 61st Street. Then Tuesday, June 13 at the 25 News Station on 1909 South New Road in Waco.

You can donate blood from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.

Donated blood is so valuable for hospitals, and they rely on the generosity of everyday people to provide this life saving resource.

If you would like to donate, you can arrive in person, or go to one of the links below to schedule an appointment online.

Help us give the gift of life! Sign up and donate blood at the 25 Cares Blood Drive with Carter Blood Care!

Monday, June 12 — 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

One Killeen Center Parking Lot, 1711 East Central Texas Expressway, Killeen, Texas 76543 https://ww2.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/142648



Bob Mills Furniture — 2100 South 61st Street, Temple, Texas 76504 https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/142653

Tuesday, June 13 — 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

