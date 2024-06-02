Newest Neighbor: Drake buys $15 million ranch in Washington, TX

WASHINGTON, Texas — Rapper Drake is now a Texan, with a $15 million ranch in Washington, TX. The former Dos Brisas restaurant property wowed the Canadian rapper, bringing him to an up-and-coming area of the Texas hill country: Washington County.

The ritzy property includes 10 horses, 313 acres, a 14,300 square foot main building, three stocked ponds, pools, an organic farm, among other amenities.



The property used to be one of the only five-star Forbes rated restaurants in Texas, before shutting down for Covid in 2020.



Local realtors say the area is experience unprecedented growth due its location within the Texas triangle and the beauty of the Texas hill country’s lush and rolling hills.

Meet one of our newest neighbors and Washington County resident, Drake.

“I know they said 10 horses belong to the property."

“We had 27 or so showings in 60 days on this property. It was exhausting, but it worked and it paid off.”

Tonya Currie is the realtor who managed this listing. She says, because it was such a unique and beautiful property, it didn’t take long until it was swooped off the market. And yes, she did get to meet the buyer.

“These type of properties, you have to be there on site and you have to accompany, and you have to give them all of the information, which it's, you know, on these, I think there were over 30 structures and improvements on this property.”

“It was really just a beautiful, just a beautiful destination. We went there on our 24th wedding anniversary, so we have a special place in our heart for that, Dos Brisas, let me tell you.

SIMONA: “And now it's going to be Drake's new property.”

“And now it's going to be Drake's new property, and we're actually so sad. We were hoping that somebody would buy it and, you know, reopen it, but I don't blame them. It's an amazing place, and it's absolutely gorgeous.”

Tracy Gremillion is another local real estate agent with a more sentimental tie to the property. But both agents say the real estate market in the area is booming.

“You have a slower pace of life. You have more enjoyment…but you also have a good proximity to amenities that you need, shopping, restaurants, hospitals,” says Tracy.

“It's a good place to be. I think we're set in a really, really good area for, for growth and continued growth for sure,” says Tonya.