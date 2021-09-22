Texas Capital firm finds profit in making everything old. NEW again

WACO, TX — Texas used to tear down the old and build the new.

It's how Houston traded entire neighborhoods for a new crop of shiny glass boxes.

But some Texas investors and developers have found a rush to renovate, can help preserve history, AND turn a profit.

"That's coming along Okay, actually. we got to go almost complete with all the Yeah, the Tacovas is almost complete.

The mud guys start on Tuesday."

Adam Kent gets a construction update more than once a day from his site supervisor, Herman Fouse.

Kent's latest project really gives him something to sink his teeth into.

"It feels good. There's a lot of life in these old buildings. You just got to add a little bit, to spend a little bit of money where you need to, and with good designers and everything you can make these older buildings look really good," he explained.

Kent works as project manager for Brazos River Capital, the investment arm of the Clifton and Gordon Robinson family.

The company, has put it's money where it's mouth is, when it comes to preserving history in a way that also benefits commerce.

They started with a update of the National Lloyds Building, and got notice for it's purchase and sprucing up of River Square Center, now filled with offices restaurants and retail.

Now, the firm has put its money behind the renovation of a Washington Avenue building.

"The economics work better on renovating an old building, rather than trying to build new right now. In a town like Waco, you know we have a lot of awesome kind of hidden gems here that we don't want to lose and we want to bring back to life and I think this building is a perfect example," said Jed Cole, President of Brazos River Capital.

Originally known as the "Scott Building" it housed "4-C's College" which taught business students skills they needed like shorthand, using a typewriter and more.

In the renovation, the pandemic put a crimp in the supply chain. A bump in the road, but not a roadblock.

"Yeah, we've had some surcharges on on products, longer lead time materials. In general, across the board, because it affected our schedule. Yes, schedule has been, has been impacted," said Kent.

Even so, new tenants still aim to move in, this fall.

Anytime you have a "Fixer-upper" project, you're bound to have surprises, so this crew got prepared.

"Getting remodels and tearing the walls you don't know what you're gonna find you have to go outside the box a little bit, you just got to make it work," explained Project Supervisor Herman Fouse.

Workers got a pleasant surprise when, as they tore out walls and wiring... the building... appeared almost as solid as the Rock of Gibraltar.

"Particularly this building here is probably was pretty sound, the bones of this building or other buildings you have issues with plumbing and different things like that but in this building we were good on everything else so we started everything new except from the outer shell and the roof of this building," said Kent.

You can still see, into the rafters, that the building kept much of its original wood framing, because with no moisture or water damage, wood lasts almost forever.

Then comes the fun part.... re-imaging the space, and installing the most modern conveniences.

"I think you get some of the old look look and w e have some of the new ideas and everything ties in together so it fits real well ," said Kent.

That mix of old look and new ideas attracted the two biggest tenants one will move into the ground floor, and another up top.

The Patterson-Sheridan LLP Law firm leased the second floor, which features a big open conference area glass enclosed offices, all along the perimeter.

Down below, the popular and trendy retail chain "Tecovas" will take most of the first floor, selling handmade boots and western wear.

Only one vacant space remains for leasing.

Those in the know, believe having a Tecovas in Waco will only add to the city's popularity.

Brazos River Capital believes its come up with an investment that helps the community AND turns a profit.

Not unlike Chip and Joanna Gaines who have begun renovating the old Karem Shrine building at the other end of the block, into a boutique hotel.

What's more, Kent says the formula, could work almost anywhere.

"Could this work in any city in Texas? I think, I think so. In the right setting I believe it could, yes," he said.

"Think it is already catching on elsewhere. I think waco is coming to the game at the perfect time and we have a ton of projects here left to do in our backyard," Cole added.

So far, nobody's really talking about other trendy and highly sought-after companies Brazos might attract here.

But all here predict companies that locate in this environment may never leave.... they won't need to..

"How long will it be before this building needs another renovation?

Depends how long the tenant stays I guess," Kent laughed.

"Once it's renovated I think the renovation, I think this will be here for the life of the building, "he said.

So while a new Waco brand name, makes a splash on one end of the block, Brazos River Capital works tirelessly to give Texas more variety, as they wrap up here, and start considering their next project.

"I think we're pretty much completed up there too except for the ceiling work," said Fouse, finishing his report to Adam.