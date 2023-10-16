M&M’s will deliver candy for free if you run out this Halloween

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

There’s only one thing scarier than ghosts and goblins on Halloween, and that’s running out of candy.

You can scratch that fear off your list this year, however, thanks to M&M’s new Halloween Rescue Squad, which will be delivering free candy to those who run out.

Whether you end up with more trick-or-treaters than you bargained for or accidentally ate too much out of the candy bowl yourself, the Halloween Rescue Squad will be deploying at 3 p.m. EST on Halloween, Oct. 31, to fans across the country in need of a candy bowl refresh.

To get free M&Ms delivered right to your door within an hour, simply head to M&M’s website on Halloween and request your refill. The Rescue Squad is available wherever GoPuff delivers, while supplies last, so you’ll need to make sure you’re in a delivery area and sign up for the candy quickly.

If GoPuff isn’t available in your area, or you simply don’t want to take the risk of running out of candy, Mars is offering another incentive to stock up on M&M’s. If you purchase at least $15, but less than $30, of participating Mars Halloween products now through Oct. 31, you can upload your receipt to get up to three months of the streaming service Peacock premium for free, while supplies last.

Which Halloween candy is your favorite?

