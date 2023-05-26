Mississippi police officer shoots 11-year-old after he calls for help

A Mississippi police officer is accused of shooting an 11-year-old boy in his home after the boy called 911 for help.

Aderrian Murry's mother told him to call for help because the father of one of her children showed up at their home irate at four in the morning.

When Indianola police arrived, they ordered everyone to come out of the house and according to Murry's family attorney, Carlos Moore, that's what Aderrian did.

"This young Black boy did everything right. He obeyed his mom's request for him to call the police for his assistance. He called the police and his grandmother. And then when the officer showed up and said come out with your hands up, he obeyed the officer and he still gets shot."

"He said, his words to me was, 'Why did he shoot me? What did I do?' Then he just started crying," Nakala Murry, Aderrien's mother said.

Murry's mother also says she informed police the intruder had left and that her three kids were in the home when law enforcement arrived.

Murry's family and their attorney are calling for the officer involved to be fired and criminally prosecuted.

Nakala Murry said, "You get the badge and you get, you feel like you got a sense of power. Like you can be a bully. It don't work like, like you're here to protect and serve. And in this case, we didn't feel protected. We felt like victims."

The case is being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, who told Scripps News in a statement:

"MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General's Office."

The Indianola Police Department refuses to confirm details until the MBI's investigation is over.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Indianola, Ken Featherstone, says it's important to conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

"Of course we can't police our own so that's why we called in an outside entity. So we are awaiting their findings regarding the shooting," Featherstone said.

Moore says the officer who shot Aderrian, Sgt. Greg Capers, has been placed on paid administrative leave, which the family believes is unjust.

"So this makes no sense. This man is an ever-present threat to the citizens of Indianola safety. He has to go. No ifs, ands or buts about it. He has to go," Moore said.

The Murray family attorney also says the incident was caught on police body cam video; no word on when or if the video will be released.

Aderrian is recovering from his injuries after being released from a local hospital, and is in stable condition, according to his family.

