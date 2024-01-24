Manhunt underway for 2 murder suspects who escaped detention center

A manhunt is underway in Arkansas after two inmates, including one charged with capital murder, were found missing from a detention center after the weekend.

Noah Roush, 22, and Jatonia Bryant, 23, were being held at the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Adult Detention Center in Pine Bluff, located about 40 miles southeast of Little Rock, when they were discovered missing at 10:30 a.m. Monday, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said later that day.

Officials said they believed the "dangerous" pair had escaped within 48 hours before the discovery. Then Tuesday, JCSO Operations Commander Major John Bean told KTHV video cameras captured the men leaving the facility at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Bean said it appeared the men were able to access what could be described as the jail's attic through a shower in the facility, and then they were able to create a hole through the roof from which they escaped.

The sheriff's office is cooperating with multiple agencies, including the Arkansas State Police and the Arkansas Department of Corrections, to find the two men, whom authorities have warned should only be approached by law enforcement.

Roush is described as a White male, 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds with a scar on the right side of his head. He was being detained on probable cause for residential burglary and theft of property and was also a suspect in a homicide, according to JCSO.

Bryant is described as a Black male, 5-foot-11 and 145 pounds. JCSO said he was being detained on probable cause for capital murder.

Bean told KTHV that they had started investigating the men's family members and locations they were known to go to often.

The sheriff's office announced Wednesday that anyone with information leading to Roush and Bryant's apprehension and return to custody would be rewarded $2,500. Those with tips are asked to contact JCSO at (870) 541-5351 or (870) 329-5638.

