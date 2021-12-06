Here’s how to get a free graham cracker holiday house kit from Lowe’s

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you and your family love the idea of crafting gingerbread houses but don’t want to put in the hours of baking and building, then you need to sign up for a Lowe’s Holiday House Kit right away.

As one of its Winterfest events, Lowe’s is offering these free holiday construction projects that the whole family can enjoy together. They are only available for a limited time and each kit has everything you need to build one of four different designs.

From now until Dec. 8 (or while supplies last), you can register to receive a free Holiday House Kit, which has graham crackers and icing to build your sweet home, plus candy to add that festive bling to the new house.

When you register for your kit, you can select your nearest Lowe’s location and then head over to the store between Dec. 9-13, go to the customer service desk and your holiday house kit will be there waiting for you.

Once you bring the kit home, you can decide which of the four architectural designs you want to try. There’s a winter bungalow, which includes a porch, or try your hand at a townhouse. If you dream of a warmer holiday, consider making the two mini “cabanas,” which also feature surfboards. Finally, you can always opt for a more contemporary vibe with a mod-style holiday home.

All of the blueprints and templates are available on Lowe’s Holiday Home Kit website.

You could even attempt to make all of them if you are willing to pick up some extra graham crackers, icing and candy. Think of the fun you can have building an entire holiday home village.

Want more inspiration for your holiday house designs? Sign up for the 40-minute virtual Lowe’s Great Holiday House Showcase Event. Teams will compete to build their own graham cracker holiday houses and you can either follow their lead or get some creative ideas to try on your own. Registration is free and available through Dec. 18.

