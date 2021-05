AUSTIN, TX —

Fallen Trooper Walker is to be honored by fellow DPS officers today in Austin, TX.

Trooper Chad Walker was killed in the line of duty near Mexia on March 26.

Walker was taken to Baylor Scott & White - Hillcrest in Waco, where he died from his injuries on March 31 after donating his organs to help others in a final act of service.

