Local Bucks fans celebrate championship

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — It’s not that hard to find a Rockets, Mavericks or Spurs fan in Central Texas. However, a Milwaukee Bucks fan? That’s a little different. Meet Jeremy Johnson, born and raised in Milwaukee and his 10-year-old daughter Chloe.

“Grew up in Milwaukee. I’ve went to games with my dad since I was younger than her,” said Jeremy

“I just love Giannis. I’m a huge fan.”

An Air Force veteran, Jeremy and his family now live in Harker Heights. They make frequent trips back to Wisconsin and always catch a game with their favorite team. During a playoff game in 2013, they caught the eye of the camera.

“I wrote the Bucks' front office, and I was telling then ‘hey we were on TV is there anything we can do for the Bucks,’ they were so thrilled,” said Jeremy.

This week the Bucks won their second NBA title and as you can imagine Chloe and her father were overjoyed.

They weren’t there in person because of COVID concerns, but that didn’t stop them from celebrating. The father and daughter duo went to Chick-fil-A and ordered not 51, not 49 but 50 chicken nuggets, with a half Sprite half Lemonade.

“The gentleman saw the Bucks gear and they already knew the order. We did what Giannis did and we ate everything but not in one sitting of course,” said Jeremy.

Jeremy said they plan to visit Wisconsin when COVID numbers lower to visit family, Fiserv Forum and hopefully run into Chloe’s favorite player at Chick-fil-A.

“Giannis if you’re watching us, please come to my house and pick me up. I can get packed right now,” said Chloe.

