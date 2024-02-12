Lloyd Austin has procedures under anesthesia for 'bladder issue'

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin underwent nonsurgical procedures under general anesthesia to address the bladder problem for which he was hospitalized on Sunday.

The Department of Defense released a statement saying they anticipate Austin will make a successful recovery, but he will be monitored overnight.

“A prolonged hospital stay is not anticipated. We anticipate the Secretary will be able to resume his normal duties tomorrow. The current bladder issue is not expected to change his anticipated full recovery. His cancer prognosis remains excellent,” the press release read.

Austin was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday following symptoms pointing to an "emergent bladder issue" and transferred his authority to Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks.

The news comes after Austin was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December and underwent a procedure called a prostatectomy to treat it on Dec. 22.

In contrast with his previous medical emergency, during which Austin faced criticism for failing to notify key figures including President Joe Biden, Congress, or his deputy secretary of defense, this time he promptly informed all relevant parties.

Austin's planned departure for Brussels on Tuesday, where he was slated to meet with NATO ministers and address matters concerning military aid to Ukraine, has been called off, according to The Associated Press.

