What Thanksgiving foods can a dog safely eat?

It's not just humans who get to enjoy Thanksgiving feasts — dogs across the country will likely get their share of scraps from the dinner table as Americans gather for the annual holiday.

But the American Kennel Club warns that not every Thanksgiving treat is safe for dogs to eat — turkey bones in particular.

While it may be tempting to "give a dog its bone" from a turkey carcass, the American Kennel Club warns that bones could potentially cause damage to a dog's digestive tract.

Luckily, the AKC has published a list of Thanksgiving foods that dogs can eat so they can enjoy the holiday as well.

Safe and healthy Thanksgiving foods for dogs

Sweet potato

Baked or boiled potato

Sliced apples

Turkey meat (no bones or skin)

Green beans

Peas

Pumpkin puree

Unsafe and unhealthy Thanksgiving foods for dogs

Turkey bones or skin

Gravy

Casseroles

Mashed potatoes

Creamed peas

Chocolate

Raisins or grapes

Onions and garlic

Ham

Read more about Thanksgiving foods for dogs at the AKC's website.