Group of retired men volunteer to repair donated bikes

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KMGH) — Why waste nine decades of experience?

A group of retired men in Northglenn, Colorado, some of whom have been working on bicycles since the 1930s, gather biweekly at the city's maintenance and operations building to repair donated bikes.

The tradition is now going into its fourth decade.

Steve Austin, 97, says he's been volunteering with the city since 1995.

"I've always had a bike, liked to ride.... I used to commute when I worked at the old AT&T Plant," said Austin, while repairing a wheel. "It's volunteering, and since I retired, this is what I do."

Last year, the group repaired more than 600 bicycles. The bicycles are re-donated to those in need.

The story was originally reported by Danny New on thedenverchannel.com.