US airports to conclude busiest summer on record with active Labor Day weekend

The Transportation Security Administration says the most robust summer on record for the nation's airports will end with the busiest Labor Day weekend ever.

TSA expects to screen 17 million passengers between Thursday, Aug. 29 through Wednesday, Sept. 4, which is nearly an 8.5% increase from a year ago. The agency expects Aug. 30 to be the busiest day of the weekend as 2.87 million travelers will be processed.

The Labor Day holiday wraps up what has been a busy summer for the agency. The top 10 travel days on record have occurred since Memorial Day weekend.

“People are traveling more than ever this summer and TSA along with our airline and airport partners stand ready to close the busiest summer travel period on record during this upcoming Labor Day weekend,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “I commend our vigilant workforce, from our TSOs on the front lines at airport security checkpoints across the country to those behind the scenes, working hard to keep the transportation system secure—especially as we continue to roll out new checkpoint technology that improves security effectiveness, efficiency, and the passenger experience.”

AAA is also expecting it to be busy on the roads. The organization expects travel to be up 9% this year compared to last year.

Cheryl Nelson, a travel preparedness expert, offered some tips for those driving to their destination. She says it's important to check your car before heading on a trip, including checking the wipers, fluids, oil, filter and lights.

"If you have a rental car, do the same stuff," Nelson said. "Walk around the car, take pictures, make sure everything is good before you leave that rental car center."

She also says it's crucial to have an emergency kit while on the roads during holiday travel.

"I always tell people as a disaster prep expert, have one in your car, also at home. So in your vehicle, things like your first aid kit, water, protein bars," she said. "If you get stranded in traffic, which you probably will if you're traveling in a heavily populated area, pack your patience, have those things with you."

She recommends also having a paper map in your car in case your GPS stops working.